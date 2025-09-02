Man Stabs 4 In France's Marseille, Shot At By Police

A man who stabbed four people in Marseille in southern France on Tuesday afternoon was in life-threatening condition after being shot by police, French police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 1245 GMT in the first arrondissement of Marseille. The victims were not in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)