Man Stabbed To Death In Malaysia After Making Lewd Remarks About 26-Year-Old Woman

A 35-year-old manager of a scrap metal dealer in Malaysia's Melaka state was allegedly stabbed to death over a lewd remark at a 26-year-old woman, South China Morning Post reported.

According to the police, the victim who was supposedly drunk, made a sarcastic comment about the woman's breast size when she entered a stall in Taman Kenanga, Tengkera at about 4 am on Tuesday to have a meal with her boyfriend and bodyguard. Enraged at the lewd comment, a heated argument soon erupted between him and the woman's 27-year-old bodyguard.

The argument then escalated into a brawl involving the victim, his friends, the woman's bodyguard, and her boyfriend.

''This was when a fierce fistfight sparked between the bodyguard that was later joined by the woman's 36-year-old boyfriend. The deceased was allegedly stabbed several times with a sharp object,'' Christopher Patit, an officer in charge of the Melaka Tengah police district.

A police team rushed to the scene upon receiving a call from a member of the public at 4.15 am and found the victim unconscious. He was taken to the Malacca Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

A preliminary postmortem report indicated that the death was caused by stab wounds. The police have since arrested nine suspects connected to the case, which is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. All nine suspects are aged between 25 and 38, said Mr Patit.

A knife and an iron rod, believed to have been used in the fight have also been recovered by the police.