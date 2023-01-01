Man Stabbed Repeatedly During Bloody Fight At Times Square On New Year's Eve

The car has blood smeared on it.

A man was repeatedly stabbed and slashed during a bloody fight in Times Square on Saturday as the city prepped for New Year's Eve celebrations, police said. According to a report by Fox News, the victim is a 41-year-old male. He suffered multiple stab wounds in his torso and back and was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital a man who is believed to be homeless got into an altercation with another man he likely knew previously at the corner of 7th Avenue and 40th Street, blocks away from One Times Square, at 11 a.m. Saturday and one of the individuals were stabbed multiple times.

The perpetrator was not arrested as fled the scene. The male is in his 20s and has a dark complexion. He is wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Fox News further confirmed that the victim is a career criminal with over 25 arrests and that the altercation was "gang-related."

As per Nydailynews, the 41-year-old victim, who is believed to be homeless, was at the corner of Seventh Ave. and 40th St. at about 11 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man, cops said. The report further said that the pair came to blows. During the fight, the suspect pulled a blade and knifed the victim in the chest and back.

After the victim was stabbed, he bled onto a police cruiser while leaning on it. The car has blood smeared on it.

The police are not sure about the cause of the fight but the police believe that the two knew each other.