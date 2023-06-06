Man In US Points Gun At Woman's Head After Car Backs Into His Driveway

Terry Vetsch saw the vehicle on his driveway on his surveillance camera, according to police.

A man in Florida was charged with aggravated assaults after he pointed a gun at a woman's head whose friend used his driveway to back up a vehicle, according to NBC News. The 60-year-old, identified as Terry Vetsch by the police, approached the two victims on Saturday and shouted at them, Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The man struck the car's backseat window with the gun after which the woman approached him and an argument started.

"Vetsch pointed the gun at the woman's head as the argument continued," the sheriff's office said. He also threatened to shoot and kill one of the victims, it added.

The incident took place in the Palm Coast area and the car involved was a Ford Escape. The man who was in the car told the police that he was repositioning his vehicle to go onto the driveway at 25 Wood Ash Lane.

Vetsch saw the vehicle on his driveway on his surveillance camera after which he grabbed the handgun and went outside, according to sheriff's office.

The man told the police that he thought the woman and her friend were his neighbours, whom he had previously had several arguments with, as per NBC News.

The police took action against Vetsch after reviewing the footage of the CCTV that had captured the incident. The video showed the woman and Vetsch arguing. While she followed him, the victims "had not trespassed" when Vetsch pointed the gun, according to the sheriff's office, the outlet further said.

Vetsch was released from a detention facility on Sunday on $50,000 bond.