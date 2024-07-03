Chinese Man Poses As Doctor At Prestigious Hospital, Dupes Girlfriend Of Rs 3 Crore

Zhang portrayed himself as an obstetrician-gynaecologist at a prestigious Shanghai hospital.

A man in China was convicted of fraud for swindling 2.6 million yuan (about Rs 3 crore) from his girlfriend by pretending to be a doctor at a prestigious hospital. Zhang, originally employed at a hotel, received an 11-year, six-month prison sentence and a 250,000 yuan (Rs 29,22,396) fine for his actions.

The court made the details of the case public in May without specifying the exact dates of the incidents. According to the South China Morning Post, Zhang initiated the deception in 2016 after meeting his girlfriend Huang, who was employed at a shopping mall.

During their six-year relationship, Zhang portrayed himself as an obstetrician-gynaecologist at a prestigious Shanghai hospital. He also claimed that he had graduated from a renowned medical school in China. He crafted a compelling image of a "successful professional," and Huang never questioned his narrative. They started dating three months after their initial meeting.

However, one potential warning sign was Zhang's habit of postponing Huang's requests to visit him at the hospital attributing it to a hectic schedule filled with clinical checkups or surgeries. As their relationship deepened, they frequently met for dates on the hospital lawn.

By November 2016, however, Zhang developed a gambling addiction and accrued significant debts. He started taking money from Huang in the name of home investment and spent it on gambling and paying off his debts. During their relationship, Huang transferred more than 2.6 million yuan to Zhang.

Huang's family grew concerned as Zhang began avoiding repayment of the money. Eventually, Huang, frustrated with the situation, verified Zhang's employment with the hospital, only to find out that he was not employed there.

During the trial, the prosecutor said: ''While love is beautiful, one must also be wary of sweet traps''.

Many social media users sympathised with Huang after details of the case went viral on social media. One user wrote, ''She was too blinded by love.''