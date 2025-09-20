Man Drops Brand-New iPhone 17 Pro In Front Of Tim Cook. He Reacts

The launch of Apple's iPhone 17 series drew huge crowds across the world, with customers queuing up for hours to be among the first to get their hands on the latest device. But outside one Apple Store, the excitement turned into a moment of unexpected comedy when a fan accidentally dropped his brand-new iPhone 17 Pro right in front of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The incident, captured on camera and now circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), shows the eager buyer unboxing the new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro. Seconds into the big reveal, the phone slipped from his hands and fell to the ground, drawing a gasp from onlookers.

Cook, clearly taken aback, crouched down immediately to help. The video shows him smiling and gently reassuring the man, saying, “It will be ok.”

The customer, visibly embarrassed but quick to regain his composure, handed the phone to Cook. In a light-hearted gesture, Tim Cook then signed a sheet of paper placed over the phone's display, turning the moment into an unforgettable launch-day memory for the buyer.



The clip has since gone viral, with social media users amused by both the fan's reaction and Cook's calm, good-humoured response. Many praised the Apple CEO for his quick show of empathy and grace under pressure.



Watch the clip here:

A user highlighted how the fall, and any resulting blemishes, could have made the phone a collector's item if it had Cook's signature.



“Imagine not getting your iPhone signed by Tim after you drop it. It also could have been worth $$$. The first non-mint iPhone to be signed by the Apple CEO. It would have some scratches, marks or imperfections, so you'd know it's legit,” wrote the user.

Another user joked about the fan's possible motives, saying, “Bro probably wanted a new phone after dropping his more than Tim's signature to get it on paper.”

Playing on Apple's reputation for innovation, one user said, “Only if a technology existed that prevented the phone from dropping out. Like a string.”

Others focused on Cook's autograph itself. “Best part – He signed on the paper, not the iPhone,” one user observed.

In India, the launch of iPhone's latest series was nothing short of a festival, with excited customers lining up and waiting outside marque stores hours in advance.



In Delhi, hundreds of eager buyers lined up outside the Apple Saket store well before sunrise. Videos on X showed fans cheering as the store gates opened. Many, waiting through the night, wanted to be among the first to grab the new model.