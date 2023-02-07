Man Complains Of Ear Ache, Dies Of Meningitis Days Later

Gareth Rowlands contracted the infection just a few days before his birthday.

A man in the UK, described by his family as "fit and healthy", died within days after contracting meningitis, according to Wales Online. Gareth Rowlands, 50, suffered brain damage because of the infection and was put in induced coma, the outlet further said. Mr Rowlands' family is raising funds now to give him the best possible send off. His step-daughter, Linzi Whitmore, told the news outlet that he died on Saturday, February 4, at Ysbyty Gwynedd (in Wales) after he was brought out of the coma.

Mr Rowlands first fell ill on January 16, just a few days before his birthday, and was admitted to a local hospital.

"Gareth complained of an ear ache on the Saturday, (January 16) headache on the Sunday and very early on the Monday morning, my mum found him literally fighting for his life, his brain being starved of oxygen," his step-daughter Linzi Whitmore said.

She added that Mr Rowlands was put in induced coma at the intensive care unit (ICU).

The doctors later said the MRI scan of the patient showed significant brain damage with very little chance of survival. The scan heartbreakingly revealed that his brain damage "wasn't compatible with life", said Mr Rowlands' family.

He was brought out of coma, taken off sedation and ventilation and he died on February 4, 2023.

According to Centres for Disease Control (CDC), meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The most common types of meningitis are viral and bacterial.