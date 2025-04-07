Man Arrested Over Attempt To Open Emergency Door Twice On Sydney-Bound Flight

A man has been arrested and charged after he attempted to open the emergency exit door of a Syndey-bound AirAsia X plane mid-flight. The incident took place on Saturday (Apr 5) as flight D7220 was en route from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the man, identified as Shadi Taiseer Alsaaydeh, a Jordanian national, initially tried to open the rear emergency door. After the cabin crew and passengers intervened, where he assaulted an airline staff member, Alsaaydeh was moved to a seat in the middle of the plane. However, he allegedly tried to open another emergency exit door in the middle.

AFP said Alsaaydeh has been charged with two counts of endangering the safety of an aircraft and one count of assaulting cabin crew.

"The actions of this man could have had tragic consequences, and passengers and airplane staff shouldn't have to put up with unruly, violent or dangerous behaviour on flights," AFP's Det Acting Supt Davina Copelin said.

"The AFP will not hesitate to take action against people who engage in criminal behaviour on airplanes, especially where this behaviour has the potential to endanger the safety of passengers, crew or the flight itself."

The airline released a statement stating that its professionally trained cabin crew took necessary steps to secure the situation and ensure the safety of everyone on board.

"At no time was the safety of guests or crew compromised," the airline said in a statement, adding: "AirAsia has a zero-tolerance policy for [alleged] inappropriate behaviour of any kind and as per procedure alerted the AFP and relevant authorities to meet the aircraft on arrival in Sydney."

"The matter is now with the relevant authorities and as such, we are unable to comment further."

Alsaaydeh's lawyer argued that his client works for the Jordanian government in nuclear waste management and had no previous criminal history. The lawyer added that Alsaaydeh did not have any memory of the incident as he had taken two medications, pseudoephedrine and a sleeping pill, and also consumed alcohol before boarding the flight.

Alsaaydeh is expected to appear at the local court on Wednesday (Apr 9).