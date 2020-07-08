Man Arrested For Posting Fake News On Whatsapp: Police

The message was widely circulated on other social media platforms causing panic (Representational)

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Mizoram for allegedly spreading fake news on social media platforms, police said on Wednesday.

The person had circulated a piece of news on WhatsApp on Tuesday that two persons who had tested COVID-19 positive had escaped from a quarantine facility in Lawngtlai town, a police statement said.

It was widely circulated on other social media platforms causing panic among people.

Following the development, a complaint was lodged by Lawngtlai district task force on COVID-19, the statement said.

During police investigation, it was found there was no such incident in the quarantine facility as claimed in the post, it said.

On further investigation, the police found that a resident of Chawngtlaipui village in Lawngtlai district had uploaded the fake news on WhatsApp.

A criminal case was registered against the accused following which he was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the police has cautioned people against posting of unconfirmed news on social media which may trigger panic.

Posting of fake news is a very serious offence and can invite legal action, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)