Man, 26, Killed In Bar Fight That Only Lasted 90 Seconds In Australia

In Gold Coast, Australia, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in a bar fight that lasted just 90 seconds. His friends have paid tribute to him after his tragic death. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Nerang local man Dylan McPadden.

According to News.com.au, the emergency services rushed to RQ's tavern at around 10.15 pm on Thursday after reports a man had been stabbed. The man was rushed to hospital after he suffered from a one-inch wide stab wound to the chest but sadly died within an hour of being there.

A few days before the attack, McPadden expressed his excitement on Facebook. He wrote, "Yesss, today feels like a day to dance."

His friends shared their disbelief that his life ended in such a violent way, they flooded the social media with heartfelt tributes. A friend wrote, "He was unique, curious, open and friendly. I saw no evidence - far from it, of someone with violent impulses ... such a pointless loss."

Another posted: "My heart breaks. If anyone has ever gotten the chance to meet Dylan in his short life, you would know he was the funniest, happiest person that could instantly light up a room."

According to News.com.au, Detective Acting Inspector Mark Proctor said that the incident unfolded within about 90 seconds, with the alleged offender arriving at the tavern only moments before.

"The male has arrived at the tavern, in the company of a female, and an argument has commenced," he said.

He has produced a knife and stabbed the person once in the chest," Mr Proctor claimed.

He further alleged that "punches were thrown" before the knife was pulled out.

The police said the offender is understood to have fled the scene in a red Nissan Navara ute.