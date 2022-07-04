Man, 2 Teenagers Charged With Murder Of Indian-Origin Teen In UK

"Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old.", the family said. (Representational)

A man and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of an Indian-origin teenager who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands region of England.

Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked in the city last Wednesday and the West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after he died at the scene. A post-mortem revealed he died after being stabbed twice.

Josiah Francis, 20, from Birmingham and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named due to being minors appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with his murder.

"Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone," Ronan's family said in a statement issued through the police.

"He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him. He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken. We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you, our son and my brother and you will live within us now," they said.

The West Midlands Police said its investigation continues as they examine CCTV and forensic evidence.

"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and who may have captured dashcam footage of the attack or the build-up to it," the police said, with reference to the attack on Mount Road in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man also arrested last week in connection with the incident have been released on police bail.

