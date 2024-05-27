Malaysian Man Undergoes Cornea Transplant Due To Excessive Eye Rubbing

Muhammad Zabidi had allergies since childhood. (Representational Pic)

Rubbing your eyes is a common reaction to irritation, fatigue or the occasional itch. While it might offer momentary relief, this seemingly harmless habit can lead to significant and lasting damage. A man in Malaysia learned this the hard way as rubbing eyes damaged the cornea in his right eye and he had to undergo a surgery. Muhammad Zabidi posted a video on TikTok where he described the horror. Mr Zabidi is just 21 but has been rubbing his eyes excessively for most of his life.

According to local outlet The Rakyat Post (TRP), Mr Zabidi has been suffering from allergies since childhood. Citing the video, the outlet said that he started experiencing blurred vision in his right eye at the age of 15, and things got worse as time went by.

When he finally met the doctor, Mr Zabidi was told that he had severely scratched his cornea due to constant eye rubbing and now needed a new one to regain his vision.

"Since I was a child, I liked rubbing my eyes because I have allergies. Sometimes I rub my eyes until they turn red," Mr Zabidi said in the video, as per TRP.

"I noticed my vision starting to blur at the age of 15. It got blurrier over time. By the time I was 21, there was already a scar on my cornea," the man further said in the video.

Mr Zabidi underwent a cornea transplant. He was put under general anaesthesia, but the recovery time was considerable. The doctors told Mr Zabidi that it will take years for him to fully recover.

"Right now, my condition is stable, but my right eye still can't open. The doctor said it might take 2 months for it to open, and it'll be 2 years until I fully recover," Mr Zabidi said in the clip.

The cornea is the clear, dome-shaped surface that covers the front of the eye. It is crucial for focusing your vision.

Certain eye conditions, such as dry eye syndrome, allergic conjunctivitis and blepharitis can be exacerbated by rubbing. For instance, rubbing dry eyes can disrupt the delicate tear film that keeps the eyes lubricated, worsening dryness and discomfort.

