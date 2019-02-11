Malaysian Man Leaves Pregnant Wife, Child Over PUBG Addiction: Report

PUBG is an extremely popular game with around 200 million downloads and 30 million daily

A month ago, a Malaysian man walked out on his four-month-pregnant wife and their child. The reason? His addiction to the extremely popular online game PUBG, according to a report.

Ever since the man, who has not been identified yet, was introduced to PUBG by his siblings, he started developing an addiction for the game and it led to frequent fights between the couple, World Of Buzz reported, quoting a viral Facebook post written in Malay.

Many of the arguments the woman had with her husband were due to his addiction to the game, she wrote on Facebook.

The man reportedly had trouble waking up in the morning and would neglect his business as he used to be up till late at night playing the game. When she would bring it up with him, he would accuse her of not being supportive of him, she wrote.

"It has been a month since he has left us. We are now left with no choice but to support ourselves through any hardship that may come. Before he started playing PUBG, his personality was much more tolerable. However, the situation gradually grew worse from when he first started playing the game four years ago," she reportedly wrote in her post.

