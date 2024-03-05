Malaysian Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes Near Island, 4 Rescued

All survivors were rescued by a rescue helicopter. (Representational)

Four people were rescued after a Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashed in the Strait of Malacca on Tuesday, the aviation regulator said.

The helicopter was on a training flight when it plunged into water near Angsa island, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said without giving a cause.

"A total of four persons including pilots were onboard and there were no fatalities reported. All survivors were rescued by a rescue helicopter," it said.

Angsa is a rocky island in the Strait of Malacca, a narrow shipping lane which runs between the Indonesian island of Sumatra and Malaysia.

The coast guard in a separate statement said it will launch an investigation into the cause of the crash.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)