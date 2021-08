Hurricane Grace made landfall in eastern Mexico early Saturday as a major Category Three storm, threatening to bring significant flooding and mudslides, US forecasters said.

The storm hit the coast near Tecolutla in Veracruz state, clocking maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (200 kilometers) per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)