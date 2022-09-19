Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Strikes Mexico, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Risk of a tsunami near the coast Of Michoacan, said US tsunami warning system(Representational)

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the US Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake struck 46 km (29 miles) south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan.

