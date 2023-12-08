5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Mexico, Shakes Capital City

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook much of central Mexico Thursday including the capital.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook much of central Mexico Thursday including the capital, prompting people to run out into the streets, the country's seismological institute said.

The quake touched off a warning siren system, the institute said. Its epicenter was in the central state of Puebla.

