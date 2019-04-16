Madrid Skyscraper Housing Embassies Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Evacuation started, and the police started checking the area and the building after the Madrid skyscraper bomb threat.

World | | Updated: April 16, 2019 17:50 IST
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of 'Torre Espacio' skyscraper in Madrid


Madrid: 

A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was being evacuated on Tuesday over a bomb threat, police said.

"A bomb threat was received.... Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks," a police spokesman told news agency AFP.

With a height of 235 metres, the 57-story Torrespacio building is one of four skyscrapers that makes up a business park in northern Madrid.

The Australian embassy said on Twitter that it would "remain closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 16 April, until further notice."



