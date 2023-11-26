Madelaine Brockway: All About The 26-Year-Old Going Viral For 'Lavish Wedding'

Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone got married on November 18.

Recently, a wedding in Paris was hailed as the "wedding of the century." This wedding of Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone took place on November 18 and went viral on social media, amazed and upset because of how much money they spent. However, many on the internet wondered who the couple was and how much the entire celebration cost.

Ms Brockway is a 26-year-old self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, as per her LinkedIn profile. Her father, Robert "Bob" Brockway, is the chairman and CEO of Bill Ussery Motors, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay in Florida. In August of this year, Ussery Automotive made headlines when it sold two of its locations for a profit of between $150 and $700 million.

A rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at Chanel, and a bachelorette week at a five-star luxury resort in Utah were all part of the celebrations, as per a report in the Independent. Although the real wedding venue is unknown, videos show that the festivities took place outside in a garden with views of the Eiffel Tower. Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, performed at the ceremony as the couple celebrated their first dance as husband and wife.

Coming to the cost of the wedding, the "bachelorette week" celebrations took place at Canyon Point, Utah's opulent Amangiri resort, where a one-night hotel stay can be had for as little as $3,150 (approx Rs 2,62,441), as per the outlet. Further, every evening for three nights had a different theme- "Pretty In Pink" was the first. Several videos show Ms Brockway and guests dancing while wearing all-pink outfits. The second night's theme was "Aliens Among Us," and guests wore glittery clothes and wigs with an alien motif while enjoying custom cocktails. Her third bachelorette evening, "Golden Hour," included an abundance of yellow flowers along the dinner table. At her final bachelorette party, which was themed "Marie Antoinette's Last Halloween," the bride dressed in a petticoat and powdered wig, channelling 16th-century vibes.

In Paris, a few days before the wedding, Ms Brockway and her friends had a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite. Following this, they had an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles courtesy of Le Grand Controle, the hotel in the Chateau de Versailles. It is to be noted that it is the only hotel in the city at the Palace, with 11 rooms and two suites designed in 18th-century style. The most expensive accommodation is $14,235 (approx Rs 11,85,985) for the luxury suites, while the lowest priced one-night stay is $2,409 (approx Rs 2,00,705).

As per the Independent, her wedding gift registry was equally extravagant as the ceremony itself, $580 (Rs 48,322) for a miniature lion figurine, $860 (71,650) for a gravy boat, and $12,500 (Rs 10,41,434) for a 19-inch butterfly home.