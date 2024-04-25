Video: Macron Scores Penalty In Charity Match For Wife's Foundation

French President Emmanuel Macron played the full 90 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron was a penalty hero on Wednesday as he donned studs alongside ex-star footballers Didier Drogba, Didier Deschamps and Eden Hazard to raise money for children in hospital.

Macron's spot-kick -- scored against a goalkeeper who did not move -- helped the presidential XI defeat a team of healthcare professionals from the Parisian suburb of Plaisir coached by iconic former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 5-3.

It was the second time that Macron had pulled on a football jersey during his presidency, having also scored a penalty in 2021 against another team of healthcare professionals from Paris suburbs in another charity match.

Wednesday's charity match, which contributed to raising 57,500 euros ($61,500) for a hospital foundation presided over by Macron's wife Brigitte, was organised by the Varieties Club of France (VCF).

Deux équipes mais un même but : améliorer le quotidien des enfants et des adolescents hospitalisés. Merci aux joueurs du @VarietesCF qui se mobilisent au profit des @PiecesJaunes. Le match se poursuit ! pic.twitter.com/vQSiFaRO7H — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2024

The VCF has earned a reputation in France for organising benefit matches and attracting star names to take part, such as former France coach Laurent Blanc.

The VCF has organised almost 2,500 matches since it was formed in 1971.

Wearing the number three on his white jersey, Macron played the full 90 minutes for a team that also included former France international Christian Karembeu.

Ce match, nous allons le jouer pour nos enfants et adolescents hospitalisés. pic.twitter.com/H2kcATMv0A — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2024

Brigitte Macron's hospital foundation was launched in 1989 and aims to raise funds for children and teenagers receiving hospital treatment.

