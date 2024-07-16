Macron Accepts Resignation Of French PM Gabriel Attal's Government

The government will now remain only in a caretaker capacity: Presidency (File)

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's government, which will now remain only in a caretaker capacity, the presidency said.

It will "handle day-to-day business until a new government is named", the Elysee Palace said, after Macron's centrist alliance was beaten in snap parliamentary polls earlier this month.

