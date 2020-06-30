Lunar Eclipse 2020: Know Date, Timings And All Other Details

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India timings: The eclipse would begin from 8:38 am and would go on till 11:22 am.

India will witness the second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2020 on 5th July 2020. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. On January 10, the very first lunar eclipse occurred and on June 5 the second lunar eclipse of the year took place.

A lunar eclipse occurs when moon moves into the Earth's shadow, this happens when Sun, Earth and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned in a straight line. The penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's outer shadow falls on the moon's surface.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Date and Timings

The penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on 5th July this year. In India, the eclipse would begin from 8:38 am and would go on till 11:22 am. The maximum eclipse would be around 9:59 am. The total eclipse is expected to last for 2 hours 45 minutes. The lunar eclipse also coincides with Full Buck moon, where the moon will be a shade darker.

Chandra Grahan 2020: Will It Be Visible In India?

The penumbral eclipse or Chandra Grahan will not be in India this time as the moon won't be visible in the daytime. The eclipse will be visible in most parts of the African continent, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian ocean among others.