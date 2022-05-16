Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know About The Dos And Donts During Chandra Grahan

The total lunar eclipse was not visible in India.

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 occured on the intervening night of May 15 and 16. During the eclipse, the Moon witnessed scarlet colour, in stark contrast to its usual milky white appearance. It emitted a reddish hue just before the totality of the eclipse, which is why it is known as the “Blood Moon”.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth, and Sun align, with the Moon passing through the shadow cast by the Earth. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, according to NASA.

The total lunar eclipse was not visible in India. It was seen in various parts of the world including South and North America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific.

While eclipses are a celestial event for skygazers, they are also associated with many myths. However, none of the dos and don'ts are scientifically supported. A lunar eclipse is completely safe and has no consequences. However, traditional mythology and religious texts regard eclipses as a bad omen, so some rules have been established.

Here is a list of dos and don'ts you should be aware of:

1) Many people believe that they shouldn't leave the house because it may emit harmful rays.

2) There is a myth that children should not be allowed to leave the house during the lunar eclipse, nor should they be permitted to watch it alone.

3) Some households believe that no puja or other auspicious activities should be performed during this time.

4) It's a common misconception that pregnant women should avoid leaving the house during the eclipse.

5) Some families believe in chanting holy mantras and meditating for hours to ward off evil energy.

6) Some people believe in drawing the curtains during the eclipse.

7) Many households believe that bathing before and after the eclipse is beneficial.

8) Some people believe that the powerful rays of cosmic planets during an eclipse can damage the properties of food, so having meals must be avoided. This claim again lacks scientific support.

9) Many households believe that holy basil leaves or seeds must be added to food to purify the negativity after the eclipse.

In general, unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye.