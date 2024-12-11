Inside The Wealthy Mangione Family Linked To US CEO's Alleged Killer

The Mangione family, long seen as “beloved” royalty in Baltimore, is reeling from the recent arrest of Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Known for their immense wealth, philanthropy, and a long history in the healthcare sector, the Mangione family's legacy now stands in contrast to the shocking crime allegedly committed by Luigi, a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate.

Luigi's family history is one of immigrant success. His late grandfather, Nick Mangione Sr, often shared his rags-to-riches story, proudly recounting his rise from humble beginnings. "I didn't have two nickels to rub together when my father died when I was 11, yet I still became a millionaire," Nick had said to The Baltimore Sun, recalling his father's struggles as an Italian immigrant and his own determination. "What other country can you do that in? None that I can think of."

Nick Mangione's empire spanned a range of industries, from owning local resorts and country clubs to operating nursing homes and even a radio station. He and his wife, Mary, were also philanthropists, donating millions, including over $1 million to the Greater Baltimore Medical Centre, where all of their 37 grandchildren were born. In honour of their contributions, the hospital even named its obstetrics unit after the Mangione family.

The Mangione Family Foundation has also made significant donations to institutions like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Centre at the University of Maryland. Loyola University's pools are named after them, and several family members, including six of Nick and Mary's children, attended the local college.

The family's influence also extends into the political sphere, with Nick's grandson, Nino Mangione, serving in Maryland's House of Delegates.

Despite their sterling reputation, the Mangiones were blindsided by the arrest of Luigi. The motive allegedly comes from Luigi's anger toward the US healthcare system – a sector his family has greatly supported.

According to reports, Luigi Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson in a Midtown sidewalk attack, allegedly fuelled by his disdain for what he viewed as a “mafioso” of greedy healthcare companies. His uncle, Jerry O'Keefe, told the NY Post, “It's a shock for all of us. I can't say anymore. The statement summed it up for all of us. We don't know anything more than what's been reported in the media.”