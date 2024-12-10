Who Is Luigi Mangione, Man Behind UnitedHealthCare CEO's Murder

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student has been arrested as a suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder. Mangione was detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday after he was found with a gun without a license, a silencer, and fake ID cards.
Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest in New York, last week on December 4. He was shot outside the hotel New York Hilton Midtown on West 54th Street. He was in town to attend his company's annual investor conference when he was shot at least twice - once in the back and once in the right calf. He was taken to the hospital but declared dead.
Here's what we know about Luigi Mangione:
- Luigi Mangione, arrested by the New York Police as a "strong person of interest" is an Ivy League graduate software engineer.
- Mangione comes from a famous Baltimore family. He is the grandson of Nicholas Mangione, a famed Baltimore real-estate developer and Mary C Mangione, a philanthropist, reported CNN.
- Mangione's LinkedIn profile suggests he has a bachelor's and master of science engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. The Guardian confirmed it with a university spokesperson and found the information true.
- The social media profile also states that he has been employed at TrueCar for the past four years. However, in a statement, TrueCar, Inc told The Guardian that Mangione has not been with the company since 2023. "While we generally don't comment on personnel matters, we can confirm that Luigi Mangione has not been an employee of our company since 2023," they said.
- Mangione is registered to vote at his family's address in Cockeysville, Maryland, a Baltimore suburb, reported CNN, basis the state's voter registration lookup website.
