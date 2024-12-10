Who Is Luigi Mangione, Man Behind UnitedHealthCare CEO's Murder

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student has been arrested as a suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder. Mangione was detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday after he was found with a gun without a license, a silencer, and fake ID cards.

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest in New York, last week on December 4. He was shot outside the hotel New York Hilton Midtown on West 54th Street. He was in town to attend his company's annual investor conference when he was shot at least twice - once in the back and once in the right calf. He was taken to the hospital but declared dead.

Here's what we know about Luigi Mangione: