Lufthansa Flights Delayed, Cancelled Due To IT Outage

"There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters.

An IT fault at Germany's Lufthansa has caused massive flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group worldwide, the company said today, adding that the fault cause was still unclear.

Photos and videos from several airports across Germany showed chaos with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in.

Shares in Lufthansa were down 1.2% at 0936 GMT.

