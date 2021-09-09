Lt Gen Azhar Abbas Made Pakistan Army's Chief Of General Staff: Report

Gen Abbas replaces Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. (File)

In a major reshuffle in the Pakistan army, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been named as the army's next Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Gen Abbas appointee would be the 35th CGS of the army, which is considered as the most influential position within the Pak army after the army chief, Dawn newspaper reported. Gen Abbas replaces Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

According to Dawn's report, the post is assigned operational and intelligence matters at the General Headquarters with directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence falling under his ambit.

The new appointee is from the Baloch Regiment, an infantry regiment of the Pakistan Army. Previously, Gen Abbas served as commandant of the Infantry School, Quetta, and remained personal secretary to the then-army chief, Gen Raheel Sharif.

Separately, Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf, who was commander of Corps-II Multan and the Southern Command, has been transferred and posted as Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Chiragh Haider would replace Gen Ashraf at Multan Corps.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)