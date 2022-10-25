'Lover Boy' Bull Escapes From Farm Causing Traffic Delays On Scottish Highway

An image of the bull with the ear tag "Lover Boy" was released by police.

In Glasgow, a bull that escaped from a field caused congestion on Scotland's busiest freeway. On October 21, the bull, identified as "Lover Boy," managed to get close to the M8 near Junction 30 in Craigton. Road policing authorities were sent to the scene near Glasgow Airport, but despite calling out the name on the tag, they were unable to get 'Lover Boy' to move.

Road policing Scotland warned drivers on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull wandered into traffic.

Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30. Despite calling its name on its tag it didn't seem to acknowledge us and we're awaiting the local farmer to assist.

There may be delays as you pass for safety.#NoBullPleasepic.twitter.com/b6nHB7OMjQ — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 21, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has so far received several interesting comments.

"If it was the bull here, the officers would have to be good at running to get away from it," wrote one user.

"It's 2 tonnes of muscle, got one hairy udder, and its name tag says 'Lover Boy. Do you think it identifies as a cow?" wrote another.