'Loved Him Deeper Than I Could': Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiance Molly Hurwitz On His Death

The couple called off their engagement in 2021.

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends' died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles on October 28. He was found unconscious in a hot tub and the first responders were unable to revive him. Fans and supporters have been pouring in love and tributes for their favourite characters. Mr Perry's ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager, broke her silence on the actor's tragic death and said that she feels relieved knowing that he is at peace.

The couple got engaged in November 2020 and were dating since 2018. They parted ways in June 2021. In a statement about their break up, Mr Perry said, Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them."

Now, in an Instagram post honouring the actor, Ms Hurwitz said, "He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented." She added, "As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. "F***, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???" We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

She added that her love for him was deeper than anything else and he had a very strong impact on her life. However, he was a "complicated" man. "But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship," Ms Hurwitz wrote.

"Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(...fication)," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the cast of the sitcom 'Friends' also released a joint statement and said that they are "utterly devastated" by the loss of one of their own, as per a report in People Magazine.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in the statement. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

It continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." The statement has been signed by Jennifer Aniston who played the character of Rachel Green, Courtney Cox who played Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who played the characters of Joey and Ross respectively in the show.