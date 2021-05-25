'Lots Of Hard Work Ahead' To Restore Trust Between Israelis, Palestinians: US

Antony Blinken also met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday Israel and the Palestinians faced an uphill struggle to restore trust, after a war with Gaza and unrest in the West Bank.

"There's lots of hard work ahead to restore hope, respect and some trust across the communities," he said following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"But we've seen the alternative and I think that should cause all of us to redouble our efforts to preserve the peace and improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians alike."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)