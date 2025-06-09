Why Los Angeles Is Boiling: Immigration Raids, Fiery Protests, Guards On Streets

The streets of Los Angeles were brimming with protesters over the weekend after federal immigration raids led to dozens of arrests. Thousands blocked freeways and set self-driving cars on fire, while police used tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd. Protests spread across the city and nearby towns like Paramount and Compton. In response, US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops without California's governor's approval, a move that Governor Gavin Newsom called a "serious breach of state sovereignty" and demanded that it be reversed.

How Did Protests Start?

The protests began after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) department carried out a series of controversial raids across Los Angeles, including at two Home Depots, a doughnut shop, and a clothing warehouse in the Fashion District.

The raids, which started Friday, targeted workers with suspected fake documents at several locations. As agents moved in, crowds of people showed up, blocked ICE vehicles, and called for the release of those who had been detained.

"ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are," a protester shouted through a megaphone, as seen in videos. "You are not welcome here."

Protests spread quickly, with people gathering outside federal buildings and detention centres. Authorities responded by declaring unlawful assemblies and making arrests.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons told news outlets, "When you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it's not a surprise that chaos would follow."

How Many Were Detained?

The Department of Homeland Security said ICE arrested 118 immigrants this week, with 44 in Friday's operations alone. Among those detained were five individuals linked to criminal organisations. Eight American citizens were also arrested in Paramount for obstruction, while juveniles were set for release.

David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union, was among those arrested during protests and was held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre.

California Representative Nanette Barragan warned that enforcement operations would continue daily for the next 30 days.

Why The National Guard?

Trump justified the National Guard deployment as necessary to restore "law and order," criticising Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for failing to control the unrest.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs... the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines could also be deployed if violence continued.

Trump's use of Title 10 authority to federalise the Guard bypassed California's governor.

How California Leaders Responded

Newsom condemned the federal move as "purposefully inflammatory," warning it would "seriously escalate the situation" and "erode public trust." He urged the Defence Secretary to rescind the order.

Mayor Karen Bass blamed the Trump administration for provoking "chaos," saying, "When you raid Home Depots and workplaces when you tear parents and children apart... you cause fear and panic."

California Rep Maxine Waters criticised Trump's approach as "outrageous" and accused him of using deportations to boost his political standing. "I think he's up to creating martial law," she said.