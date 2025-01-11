"Miracles Never Cease": Man On How His Los Angeles Mansion Survived Fire

The largest of the raging wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles this week has, till now, burnt 10,000 structures as neighbourhoods turn to ashes. Thousands of people are homeless; a public health emergency has been declared over smoke all around the area. Insurers are facing billions in claims as many notable rich people, including celebrities like Paris Hilton, have lost their houses to this massive fire.

The fire, the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles, has razed whole neighbourhoods to the ground, leaving just the smouldering ruins of what had been people's homes and possessions. But surprisingly there are a few houses that remained safe this time when heavy winds were taking the fire to even hills to lands. One of the untouched mansions is of David Steiner, a retired waste-management mogul from Texas.

Also Read | Los Angeles Fire: Tom Hanks' Mansion Miraculously Survives As Many Celebrity Homes Ravaged

David Steiner's $9 million Malibu mansion miraculously spared being levelled by the raging Los Angeles wildfires. He told The New York Post on Friday he was stunned to learn that when the smoke cleared, it was still standing.

"It's a miracle-miracles never cease," said the 64-year-old trash tycoon.

Also Read | US Lottery Winner Of $2 Billion Loses Entire Los Angeles Mansion In Devastating Wildfires

Steiner said he thought his stunning three-story California structure-which was vacant at the time-was a goner when a local contractor sent him video of flames and smoke engulfing his property and his neighbours' Tuesday.

Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County neighbourhoods since Tuesday have killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures. The toll is expected to mount when firefighters are able to conduct house-to-house searches.