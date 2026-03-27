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"Look Forward To Working Closely": PM Modi Congratulates Nepal's New PM

The 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader was sworn in at a ceremony at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas at the auspicious time of 12.34 pm.

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"Look Forward To Working Closely": PM Modi Congratulates Nepal's New PM
PM Modi congratulated Balen Shah on being sworn in as Nepal's new prime minister.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Balendra Shah Balen on becoming Nepal's new prime minister
  • Balendra Shah Balen was sworn in as Nepal's democratically elected prime minister on Friday
  • Balen took oath at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas at 12.34 pm
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New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Balendra Shah 'Balen' on being sworn in as Nepal's new prime minister, saying that he looks forward to working closely with him to deepen India-Nepal ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah 'Balen,' took oath as Nepal's democratically elected prime minister on Friday, around six months after the K P Sharma Oli-led government was ousted in a Gen-Z protest that shook the nation.

"Warm congratulations to Mr. Balendra Shah on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Your appointment reflects the trust reposed in your leadership by the people of Nepal. I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," PM Modi said in a message on 'X'.

The 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader was sworn in at a ceremony at the President's Office in Sheetal Niwas at the auspicious time of 12.34 pm.

Balen, also an engineer, is the youngest person to assume the office in the Himalayan nation, and also the first person from the Madhes region to hold the top executive post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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