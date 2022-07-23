London-Bound Passenger Wakes Up After Spending Night On Sleeper Train To Find It Never Left Station: Report

Picture shows the Caledonian Sleeper which didn't leave the station.

A man onboard a train spent the entire night sleeping in a train realising in the morning that it didn't leave the station. The man, Jim Metcalfe, had boarded the sleeper train bound for London on Tuesday night with the expectation of waking up in the UK capital on Wednesday morning but the service remained stationary in Glasgow, according to the BBC.

He is a regular user of Scotland-London service, but woke up in the wrong city - not realising that the train had been cancelled. The outlet said that direct train service between Scotland and England's capital were cancelled due to heatwave, the BBC said.

Mr Metcalfe recalled his entire harrowing experience on Twitter. "@CalSleeper In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet. Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now we have been thrown off it at 5.30 am in the wrong city," he wrote.

@CalSleeper In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet. Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now we have been thrown off it at 5.30am in the wrong city. pic.twitter.com/MZyRwm9C7E — Jim Metcalfe (@jim_metcalfe) July 20, 2022

Network Rail stated that crews worked all night to make repairs.

Train services were cancelled across the country as the temperature hit more than 40 degrees Celsius for the first time. Several videos surfaced on the internet that showed the ill-effects of the extreme heat, with tracks and signalling equipment melting.

Meanwhile, rail commuters heading to London experienced enormous lines at Glasgow Central station on Wednesday morning.

According to BBC, Mr Metcalfe is the chief executive of a charity situated in East Renfrewshire, and he hoped to commute to London for business. The 43-year-old uses the service on business trips throughout the year.

"I can't sleep before it starts moving so I get on early and try to sleep first, so I got on at 22:30 and was asleep by 23:00. That was it really," he told the outlet.



