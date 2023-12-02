London Blanketed In Snow As City Prepares For Chilly Weekend, Yellow Warning Issued

Frost and mist are set to continue in London.

The UK is experiencing a cold spell, with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight. Snowfall has been reported in parts of London, and icy conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend. This marks the coldest temperature since March. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as the southwest and eastern coast of England, valid until Saturday morning.

According to the BBC, temperatures could fall as low as -10C in north-east Scotland and -4 to -8C across much of the UK overnight. It comes as snow swept across parts of the UK on Friday, causing 30 schools in Cornwall to close or open late.

On Saturday morning, Glasgow Airport had to ground all flights due to heavy snowfall overnight. Two inbound flights had to be diverted to Prestwick and Edinburgh as teams in Glasgow worked to clear snow from the airfield.

It comes after parts of the UK experienced the coldest night in the UK on Thursday since mid-March, with temperatures in Cumbria dipping to -9.4C (15F) overnight.

Yellow warnings from the Met Office indicate the potential for perilous conditions, raising the likelihood of disruptions and delays on both roads and railways, along with the presence of icy patches on pavements and roads. The weather agency has specifically cautioned about freezing rain, an uncommon form of precipitation that can create hazardous driving conditions.