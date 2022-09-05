Liz Truss To Be Third Female PM Of UK: 5 Points On Her

Mary Elizabeth Truss was born in Oxford in 1975. Her father was a mathematics professor at the University of Leeds and mother was a nurse. According to the BBC, Ms Truss played Margaret Thatcher in a school play when she was nine years old.

Her family moved to Scotland when Ms Truss was four where she attended West Primary School in Paisley, Renfrewshire, according to Independent. She studied politics, philosophy and economics at Merton College, Oxford.

Ms Truss graduated in 1996 and became a commercial manager at Shell, the outlet further said. She also worked as economic director of Cable & Wireless Communications.

Ms Truss married Hugh O'Leary, an accountant, in 2000 and the couple has two daughters.