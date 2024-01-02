Live Updates: Plane Catches Fire At Japan's Tokyo Airport After Collision With Coast Guard Jet

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.

A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers still on board caught fire today at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying more than 400 passengers. NHK reported that all passengers and crew have been safely evacuated.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Japan Plane accident:

Jan 02, 2024 15:22 (IST) The CCTV footage of the incident shows the plane in flames on the runway and a team of fire fighters dousing the fire. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated.

Jan 02, 2024 15:22 (IST) The CCTV footage of the incident shows the plane in flames on the runway and a team of fire fighters dousing the fire. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated.

Japan airlines plane on fire at Haneda Airport Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/3TZfxHVZkR - Taurus4🇺🇦ShoTimeFella🎗️ (@Atacms_4_Ukr) January 2, 2024

Jan 02, 2024 15:20 (IST) Visuals of the Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport

JAL plane on fire at Tokyo Airport

Jan 02, 2024 15:20 (IST) Visuals of the Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport

JAL plane on fire at Tokyo Airport

pic.twitter.com/EL9s7kVJbi - アトリン ✊🏾 (@phoojux) January 2, 2024

Jan 02, 2024 15:18 (IST) Japan Airlines Plane On Fire After Collision: What We Know So Far



A Japan Airlines passenger aircraft caught fire after colliding with a coast guard plane on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda airport today. All 367 passengers were safely evacuated, news agency AFP reported. A Japan Airlines passenger aircraft caught fire after colliding with a coast guard plane on the runway at Tokyo-Haneda airport today. All 367 passengers were safely evacuated, news agency AFP reported.