Live Updates: Plane Catches Fire At Japan's Tokyo Airport After Collision With Coast Guard Jet

Tokyo:
Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.
A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers still on board caught fire today at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.
A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying more than 400 passengers. NHK reported that all passengers and crew have been safely evacuated.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Japan Plane accident:
The CCTV footage of the incident shows the plane in flames on the runway and a team of fire fighters dousing the fire. All 367 passengers have been safely evacuated.
Visuals of the Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport
All 367 passengers evacuated from blazing Japan Airlines, public broadcaster NHK reported.