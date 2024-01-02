Japan Airlines Plane Collided With Coast Guard Jet: What We Know So Far

Japanese news agency NHK shows the passenger plane on fire as it careened down the runway in a high speed.

The Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 collided with the coast guard plane on the runway at the airport in Haneda, officially known as Tokyo International Airport, according to the local fire department.

Visuals show flames coming out from the plane's windows. Many fire trucks are on site and spraying foam and water on the aircraft to control the blaze.

Japan's Prime Minister has set up an emergency room to coordinate between agencies to control the situation.