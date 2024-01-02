5 Of 6 Coast Guard Crew On Plane Japan Flight Hit Are Missing: Report

Visuals showed flames coming out of the windows and the plane's nose on the ground.

Five of the six people on the Coast Guard plane that reportedly collided with a Japan Airlines plane today are unaccounted for, broadcaster NHK said. "There were 6 people in the aircraft, of which one escaped, and the safety of five people is unknown,” the Japan Coast Guard told NHK.

The Coast Guard aircraft was an Ma72 fixed-wing aircraft, it said.

The Japan Airlines plane was in flames after the collision at Haneda airport. All 379, including eight children and 12 crew members, on board the Airbus plane have been evacuated.

Visuals showed flames coming out of the windows and the plane's nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it. Burning debris were also seen on the runway. As per reports, more than 70 fire engines have been deployed to extinguish the fire.

Reports said that the plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. A coast guard official at Haneda Airport, one of the world's busiest, said they were "checking details".

All runways at the Haneda airport have been closed after the accident, an official said.

Japan has not suffered a serious commercial aviation accident in decades.

Its worst ever was in 1985, when a JAL jumbo jet flying from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in central Gunma region, killing 520 passengers and crew.

That disaster was one of the world's deadliest plane crashes involving a single flight.

This comes a day after a powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least 30 people, destroying buildings and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes.