Pics: Plane In Flames At Tokyo Airport After Colliding With Another Aircraft

According to the latest reports, about 400 people who were on board have been evacuated.

Pics: Plane In Flames At Tokyo Airport After Colliding With Another Aircraft

A Japan Airlines airplane was on Tuesday seen in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The images showed the plane moving briskly along the runway before an explosion burst from beneath it.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but media reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

A Japan Airlines airplane seen in flames on the runway of Tokyos Haneda Airport

A Japan Airlines airplane seen in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Rescue workers trying to douse the fire after a Japan Airlines airplane was seen in flames

Rescue workers trying to douse the fire after a Japan Airlines airplane was seen in flames

The plane was moving briskly along the runway before an explosion burst from beneath it

The plane was moving briskly along the runway before an explosion burst from beneath it

According to the latest reports, about 400 people who were on board have been evacuated.

The television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane's nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it.

.