Pics: Plane In Flames At Tokyo Airport After Colliding With Another Aircraft

A Japan Airlines airplane was on Tuesday seen in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The images showed the plane moving briskly along the runway before an explosion burst from beneath it.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but media reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

Rescue workers trying to douse the fire after a Japan Airlines airplane was seen in flames