Advertisement

Live Updates: JD Vance On Jaipur Tour Today, To Visit Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal

JD Vance will deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Live Updates: JD Vance On Jaipur Tour Today, To Visit Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal
JD Vance arrived in Jaipur on Monday night.
Jaipur:

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Vance, who arrived in India last afternoon, are on a day-long Jaipur tour today. The Vance family arrived in the 'Pink City' on Monday night and stayed at the historic Rambagh Palace. They are expected to visit Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal.

Mr Vance will also deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders.

Here are the latest updates on JD Vance's India visit:

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
JD Vance, JD Vance Amer Fort Visit, JD Vance Jaipur Visit
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now