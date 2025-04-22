Live Updates: JD Vance On Jaipur Tour Today, To Visit Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife and Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Vance, who arrived in India last afternoon, are on a day-long Jaipur tour today. The Vance family arrived in the 'Pink City' on Monday night and stayed at the historic Rambagh Palace. They are expected to visit Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal.

Mr Vance will also deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders.

Here are the latest updates on JD Vance's India visit: