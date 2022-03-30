Little-Known iPhone Feature Can Help You Destress. How To Turn It On

iPhone users will have to toggle the background sounds feature on and off depending on the use.

A TikTok user has shared a little-known feature in iPhone that could help anyone who is a stressed or those who want to focus. The feature is called “Background Sounds” and Apple describes it as a collection of sounds to mask unwanted environmental noise.

People have described their struggle to fall asleep in various videos, with some of them saying they turn to YouTube for help. These users say they find videos of rain, or a water stream to disconnect from the world and fall asleep.

But a user on TikTok, HEIMADigital, showed how iPhone users can turn on the feature easily whenever they like, that too, for free.

Here's how to do it:

To turn on the feature, users will have to open the Settings app, then go to Accessibility.

In Accessibility, the users will have to scroll down to Audio/Visual, then tap on “Background Sounds”.

The users will be able to toggle the feature on and off and also select the type of sound they like: Ocean, rain, stream, balanced noise, bright noise and dark noise.

The users can also decide if they want to keep the background sound running even when the media is playing and stopping it when the phone is locked.

What Apple says about the feature?

As soon as users click on the Audio/Visual menu, the description below the Background Sounds says: “Plays background sounds to mask unwanted environmental noise. These sounds can minimise distractions and help you to focus, be calm or rest.”

Earlier this month, Apple released a software update that enables iPhone users to unlock their devices while having face masks on.

The new update, iOS 15.4, also includes a host of other features for existing iPhones.

The feature to allow users to unlock their phones while wearing face masks is available only on iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.