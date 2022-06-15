Lion In Kenya Rescued After It Was Found Trapped In Wire Snare That Was Cutting Off His Paw

Snare traps are often used in the illegal bushmeat trade. (Representative Photo)

A lion in Kenya was recently found trapped in a wire snare that was cutting off his paw. In a Facebook post, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said that the big cat had stepped into the snare, which was becoming tighter and tighter around his paw as he struggled to escape.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust found the male lion hiding in a thicket, injured and in pain. Veterinarians used bolt cutters to free the lion's paw from the trap. They said that if the snare had been left longer, the lion may have lost his paw completely.

"Thanks to this team effort and rapid response, this big cat has a good prognosis for a full recovery, and should live to roar another day," read the caption of the social media post.

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Sheldrick Wildlife Trust informed that lions are facing an onslaught of despair from the effects of bushmeat poaching. The trade is killing prey items for the lion, as well as "maiming the big cats," Amie Alden said.

Ms Alden further added that it is difficult to comprehend the pain these animals suffer before their treatment, however, thanks to timely intervention, their misery is eased.

Snare traps are often used in the illegal bushmeat trade - a trade where wild animals are caught and sold for eating. As per the outlet, these snares are made from nooses, which are laid at specific heights. Passing animals' necks or legs will then become caught in the noose and as the animals struggle, the noose is designed in a way that it becomes tighter.

Animals are left to die from their injuries or starvation and dehydration. Hundreds of thousands of animals are killed every year in the bushmeat trade. It does not only threaten the lives of endangered animals, but it can also pose dangers for humans. The wild animals caught contain pathogens, meaning people who eventually eat their meat or come into contact with the bodily fluids, risk catching diseases.