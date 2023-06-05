Linda Yaccarino Takes Charge As Twitter CEO And Her 1st Move Was...

Linda Yaccarino takes charge as new Twitter CEO.

Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal executive, has formally joined as the Twitter's new CEO today. Ms Yaccarino updated bio on her LinkedIn profile as well.

Previously with NBCUniversal as head of advertising, Ms Yaccarino had earlier said that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

"I've long been inspired by [Musk's] vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!" Yaccarino tweeted.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter had suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

While Musk said Yaccarino would help build an "everything app," which he has previously said could offer a variety of services such as peer-to-peer payments, his selection of an advertising veteran signaled that digital ads would continue to be a core focus of the business.

Musk has long said he intended to find a new leader for Twitter.

The new Twitter CEO has also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal.

In an tweet, Mr Benarroch said that he was looking forward to working with the company's team to "build Twitter 2.0 together."