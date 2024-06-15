'Like A Roller Coaster Ride': Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Hair-Raising Drop To 400 Feet From Ocean

The flight plunged to within 400 feet of sea level.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu to Lihue, Hawaii, narrowly avoided disaster in April after a dramatic descent due to bad weather, according to The New York Post. The Boeing 737 Max 8, identified as Southwest Flight 2786, was forced to abandon its landing approach because of low visibility and plunged several hundred feet within seconds.

According to the news report, the rapid descent, significantly faster than the usual rate, put the plane just 400 feet from the ocean surface. Thankfully, the crew reacted swiftly and regained control, climbing the aircraft at a steep rate to avoid a potential crash.

According to a report obtained byBloomberg, the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The report indicates that a "newer" first officer was in control of the aircraft during the approach due to the short flight time. When the landing became impossible due to weather, the pilot took over, but the first officer inadvertently pushed the controls forward during a critical moment, causing the descent.

The pilot was "pitching up and pitching down with the power and close to out of control-very close," Kit Darby, a former commercial airline pilot and flight instructor, told the outlet. "It would feel like a roller coaster ride."

The pilot quickly rectified the situation by increasing thrust, allowing the plane to climb safely.

Southwest Airlines released a statement emphasising their commitment to safety and mentioned reviewing internal data to ensure crew members receive proper training and communication protocols are followed.