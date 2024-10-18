"He's Putting Life At Risk": A Frantic Call Moments Before Liam Payne Died

British pop star Liam Payne fell to death yesterday from the third-floor hotel balcony, sending shockwaves across the entertainment world. Moments earlier, a manager at the hotel made a frantic call to the emergency helpline and informed them about an unruly guest.

The call detailed the frightening moments before the former member of the famous boy band One Direction fell from the balcony of Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Argentina's Buenos Aires.

During the call, the manager claimed the singer was out of control and "putting his life at risk", and sought "urgent" assistance.

In the audio obtained by The Sun UK, the manager named Esteban is heard claiming that the singer was destroying his hotel room under the influence of "drugs and alcohol". "We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room," the manager said.

Read | Details Surrounding Death Of One Direction Star Liam Payne

According to the report, the head of reception made two phone calls to the authorities. When he made the second call, he repeated his request and stated, "We need you to send someone urgently because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger."

The manager noted the guests were in a room with a balcony. "And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk," he added.

Asked how long the guest had been staying at the hotel and whether it was a long-stay hotel, the person stated, "He's been there for two or three days".

Read | Smashed Hotel Room, Drugs Found As Liam Payne Death Probe Unfolds

According to the New York Post, "resources" were sent to the hotel at 5:04 PM (local time), while emergency medical services were requested only after the police were notified of the fall at around 5:07 PM. Payne was "behaving erratically" and even was carried back to his room before his death, eyewitnesses said.

Liam Payne died on the spot and the authorities stated that "there was no possibility of resuscitating him." Soon after, his body was put into the ambulance and driven away with a police escort.

Prosecutors had earlier said an initial inquiry suggested the fall came after substance abuse. His autopsy revealed 25 injuries including fatal head injuries, prosecutors said, adding that there was no sign of a third party being involved.

Payne is survived by his parents, son Bear Grey Payne with his former girlfriend Cheryl, and two older sisters.