'Legitimate, Deserved': Hamas's First Reaction To Iran's Attack On Israel

This was Hamas' first reaction to the Iranian aerial attack on Israel. (File)

Palestinian group Hamas said Wednesday that Iran's weekend attack on Israel was a "legitimate and deserved" response to a strike on the Islamic Republic's consulate in Syria.

In its first reaction to the Iranian aerial attack, Hamas said it was a "legitimate and deserved response to the Zionist entity's... targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus" on April 1.

"The response from the Islamic Republic of Iran confirms that the time when the Zionist entity (Israeli) could act as it wanted without accountability or punishment has ended," Hamas added in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)