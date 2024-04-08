Legal Loophole Allows UK Children To Access Puberty Blockers Easily

The blockers limit the production of hormones that trigger puberty. (Representative Image)

The National Health Service in the United Kingdom banned puberty blockers, which pause the physical changes of puberty, last month. Puberty blockers are mostly used by children who wish to change gender. NHS England had found there was "not enough evidence" that they were safe or effective and should only be available as part of research. However, some children may still be able to get the drugs on taxpayers' money despite the ban due to a loophole, as per The Telegraph.

Puberty-suppressing hormones, commonly referred to as puberty blockers, limit the production of hormones that trigger puberty. They are frequently provided to children who are unsure of their gender to prevent bodily changes like the growth of breasts or facial hair.

Dr Hilary Cass's interim review report, which was released in 2022, had earlier concluded that there were "gaps in evidence" about the medications and advocated for a change in the care strategy for children experiencing gender-related distress, as per the BBC. But it isn't anticipated to close a loophole that permits physicians to get special dispensations in order to prescribe the medications under exceptional circumstances

Amid fears that the children are not being safeguarded, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is leading the demand to close this loophole. She told The Telegraph, "In schools, hospitals and the courts, extremist activists have exploited loopholes in the law time and time again. Without primary legislation, the practice of prescribing puberty blockers to children will continue despite the evidence of harmful consequences."

She added, "Non-statutory guidance and reviews are not enough. A change in the law is needed to protect children. I urge the Government to back my Bill which will stop puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones being supplied to under18s, both in the private sector and the NHS."

Moreover, Dr Louise Irvine, co-chair of the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender, stated that since "the whole rationale for stopping the prescription of puberty blockers is that there is no evidence of benefit," it should be "impossible" for medical professionals to defend the exceptional circumstances.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP, a paediatrician and Conservative member of the health select committee said, "There is a risk of irreversible harm and irreversible changes with these drugs. If the NHS plans to allow them for children by individual applications - the question is how high is the threshold of benefit which must be met? How well must risk be understood? What is the burden of proof?"

Further, a Tory MP Nick Fletcher, said that the loophole is "abhorrent". "We shouldn't be providing any puberty blockers to children. I've called it out so many times but unfortunately, so many of our organisations have been captured by this. We're setting young people up for a lifetime of misery," he said.

With warnings that children suffer serious psychological repercussions if they are permitted to change gender at school, Dr Cass's final report, scheduled for release on Wednesday, is anticipated to examine cross-sex hormones and social transitioning among children in greater detail, according to The Telegraph. Advocates are urging Dr Cass to issue recommendations that would shield 17-year-olds from being referred to adult gender clinics where they might be prescribed cross-sex hormones.