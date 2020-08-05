2,750 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded: Lebanon PM On Beirut Blasts

"It is unacceptable and we cannot remain silent on this issue," Lebanon PM said. (File)

About 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored in the Beirut port warehouse that exploded Tuesday, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," he said at a defence council meeting, a spokesman told a press conference.

"It is unacceptable and we cannot remain silent on this issue."

