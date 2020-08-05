Lebanon Cabinet Seeks House Arrest For Officials Over Blast: Minister

The blast killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands more

The Lebanese government Wednesday said it wanted officials placed under house arrest over a cataclysmic Beirut blast, as it announced a two-week state of emergency in the capital.

"We call on the military leadership to impose house arrest on all those who organised the storage of ammonium nitrate" at Beirut's port, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said, referring to the substance that sparked Tuesday's massive explosion.

The blast killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands more, leading Abdel Samad to announce a two-week state of emergency with immediate effect.

